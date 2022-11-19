5 Florissant nursing home residents injured in overnight fire

Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to Bentwood Nursing and Rehab Center for a fire in a resident's room.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Five people were injured early Saturday after a fire broke out at a nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Russell Kleffner said firefighters were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to Bentwood Nursing and Rehab Center at 1501 Charbonier Road after receiving an alarm system alert and 911 calls reporting black smoke.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a resident's room and five residents were taken to an area hospital. As of 11 a.m., four of them had been discharged.

The Florissant Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.