3-year-old boy shot in St. Louis

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:25 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old was shot in the eye and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have further information on what led up to the shooting.

It was not immediately known who fired the weapon.