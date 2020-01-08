Police search for suspect following officer-involved shooting in north county

No officers were injured during the incident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County early Saturday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., a police officer with the Country Club Hills Police Department heard gunshots in the area of Carl and West Florissant Avenue.

The officer saw a man wearing dark clothing with a gun in his hand walking in the area, according to a press release. The officer ordered the man to drop his gun.

The man didn’t drop the gun and pointed it towards the officer, the release stated. After the man raised his gun, the officer fired his department issued gun at the man.

The suspect dropped his gun and ran away from the area. Police said it is unknown if the suspect was hit.

The suspect’s gun was recovered from the scene.

St. Louis County Police said further investigation revealed the suspect had been attacked by a dog nearby on private property.

Police said the suspect shot the dog. The dog was taken to an animal hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Several area police departments are currently assisting in the search for the suspect.

No officers were injured in this incident. The officer involved is 64 years old and has 40 years of law enforcement experience.