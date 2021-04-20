Person inside car shot while on I-70 in north St. Louis

Since September 2020, there have been at least six other shootings along I-70

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot while inside a car on Interstate 70 Tuesday night.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on eastbound I-70 near Bircher Boulevard at around 8:50 Tuesday night.

Police said a male victim was shot in the thigh and shoulder. Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

No other information was provided about the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Since September 2020, there have been at least six other shootings along I-70.

The most recent shooting was less than a week ago and left a woman dead.

Just before midnight, St. Louis police were called to westbound I-70 near Cass Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim’s vehicle overturned in the grass shoulder just before the Madison Street exit, which is in the Old North St. Louis area of north city.

The victim was found inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The car had also sustained ballistic damage, according to a police report. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

When questioned about the violence, a St. Louis police spokesperson sent the following statement to 5 On Your Side's Rhyan Henson:

"These incidents you mentioned span not only a large stretch of the interstate, but they also have occurred over a substantial amount of time (seven months). While we cannot speak to each incident specifically as most are ongoing investigations, there is no indication that they are connected at this time.