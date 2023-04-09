Person shot in Plaza Frontenac parking garage Friday afternoon, police say

Police said on Friday there was no additional threat to the area, and the shooting was still an active investigation.

FRONTENAC, Mo. — A person was shot Friday afternoon in the parking garage of Plaza Frontenac.

The Frontenac Police Department confirmed the shooting in a news release Friday evening. Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m., when officers received a shots fired call in the parking garage of the mall.

The caller told police they heard a disturbance between two people before hearing one gunshot.

The victim and the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim arrived at a hospital about 20 minutes later, with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said on Friday there was no additional threat to the area, and the shooting was still an active investigation.

