Man shot multiple times in Kingsway East neighborhood

Shots rang out in the 4800 block of Northland Avenue Saturday evening.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times Saturday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Northland Avenue for a shooting. Once there, they found a 29-year-old man shot four times.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition and identity are unknown.

Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released.



Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.