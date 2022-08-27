Person struck, killed by fleeing vehicle in north St. Louis

No details about the vehicle who hit the victim were provided by police.

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck by a fleeing vehicle Saturday in St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Metro police, the man was hit shortly after 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue, near the border of the Academy/Sherman Park and Kingsway West neighborhoods.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The victim's identity has not been released. No details about the vehicle who hit the victim were provided by police.

St. Louis police said the man was a pedestrian and was not associated with the vehicle that struck him.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.