Police investigating deadly Sunday morning shooting in Ferguson

A man was found shot to death in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane after ShotSpotter technology picked up gunshots at around 7:15 Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Ferguson Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, the Ferguson Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of Barbados Lane at around 7:15 Sunday morning after gunshots were detected by ShotSpotter technology in the area. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The St. Louis County Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation a short time later.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/

The Crime Victim Center is a St. Louis-based organization that works to empower victims by offering resources, counseling, advocacy and referrals throughout the greater St. Louis area.