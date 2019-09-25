ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Ashland Avenue around 8:30 a.m. where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Shortly after, police said they found a second man with a graze wound to his torso.

Both men were conscious and breathing, police said. Their conditions have not been provided.

No other information has been provided.

