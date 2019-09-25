ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in the Central West End Tuesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old man and 9-year-old boy were on a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja when a car pulled out of the Walgreens parking lot and hit them.

The man and 9-year-old boy were transported to a hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not said the condition of the 9-year-old boy, but said his vitals were stable when he was transported there.

Police have not released the identity of the man killed.

The driver of the car that hit them, a 22-year-old man, remained on scene and was not injured during the accident.

