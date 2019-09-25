BRIDGETON, Mo. — A train and a car were involved in an accident early Wednesday morning.
The accident happened on Gist Road in Bridgeton.
Police said there were no injuries in the accident.
No other information about the crash has been released.
IN OTHER NEWS
- 'I was getting ready to run for president' | How PTSD and depression changed Jason Kander's life
- Blues players excited to add Faulk, sad to see Edmundson go
- New climate report predicts grim effects on people, plants, food, global economy
- 5-month-old tests positive for meth after mom and dad admit to smoking it in the home
- Teen abducted from St. Louis County home by man known to be physically violent
- No pit bulls allowed: Delta standing firm with ban despite pushback
- VERIFY: Does launching an impeachment inquiry officially begin the impeachment of Donald Trump?