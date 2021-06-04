Police investigating multiple homicides an hour apart in St. Louis Monday

Three people were killed and another was shot in the neck less than an hour apart in St. Louis Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after multiple incidents left people dead or critically wounded about an hour apart Monday afternoon.

Police said the first incident happened at around 1:45 on the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard near the city-county border in north St. Louis. When they arrived, they found a dead person under a sheet of metal. Police have not released any information about the victim.

At 2:15, police were called to the intersection of Goodfellow and McLaran Avenue — less than two miles from the first incident — for a report of a crash and shooting. When they arrived, they found one person inside a car that had crashed into a pole. They said the person was also shot. That person was rushed to the hospital where they died.

A second victim in the incident was found dead inside a nearby home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said preliminary information is that the incident occurred near Northcrest Lane and Goodfellow Boulevard. They have not released any information about either of the victims in the second incident.

At around 2:40, police were called to a shooting near the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Itaska Street in the Bevo neighborhood of south St. Louis. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was unconscious and not breathing by the time police arrived. Police did not provide an update on his condition as of this writing.