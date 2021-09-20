Man killed, 3 other people injured in shooting at vigil in downtown St. Louis Monday night

One man was killed and another man and two women were injured in the shooting

ST. LOUIS — A Monday night shooting at a vigil in downtown St. Louis has left one man dead and at least three people wounded.

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of St. Charles around 8:45 p.m. Police said one man died from his injuries. Another man and two women were also injured in the shooting.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the shooting happened at a vigil for a man shot and killed in the area Monday morning. He said about two dozen people, including children, were honoring the man when someone pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and started firing shots.

The vigil was honoring a man who was shot to death while trying to interrupt people breaking into cars in the area. He has been identified as Demetrise Thomas.

Since Friday, 25 people have been shot in city of St. Louis. Seven of the shootings were fatal.

This is an active investigation. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html