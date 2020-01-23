O'FALLON, Mo. — Police are looking for a man caught on security video robbing an O'Fallon, Missouri, pharmacy at gunpoint last month.

Police said a man entered Powers Pharmacy at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 and pulled out a gun. Police said he then demanded a certain medication.

Once the employee complied, he jumped back over the counter and fled the scene.

Police said he fled the scene in a white or silver 2013-2016 Lincoln MKZ with tinted windows.

No money was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the O'Fallon, Missouri, Police Department.

