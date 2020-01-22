ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man was charged with first-degree kidnapping after trying to force a young woman into his basement, according to a search warrant filed in court Jan. 21.

Matthew Zuplo, 40, was charged with first-degree kidnapping last Thursday in connection with an attempted kidnapping in south St. Louis County.

The 18-year-old victim told police she had been talking with the Zuplo on Tinder and Snapchat for about four weeks and they made arrangements to meet in person.

Zuplo picked up the woman from her home and brought her back to his home. They smoked marijuana together, according to court documents.

The suspect then took the woman into his basement when they were supposed to be leaving. He then grabbed the woman by her throat and said, “new plan, you’re kidnapped,” according to the documents. The suspect tried to close the door, but the victim was able to run away and call police.

The investigating officer wrote in court documents the suspect “has a history of meeting young women online and having predatory interactions with them”.

Online court documents said he was being held without bond.

More local news

RELATED: 19-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

RELATED: Surveillance video leads to arrest, charges in burglaries of south St. Louis County businesses