WELLSTON, Mo. — Federal and state agencies were carrying out a raid on the Wellston Food Market Wednesday night.

Sgt. Lynn Woodward with the North County Police Cooperative said the raids at the market on Page Avenue were part of a two-month investigation, and several people were arrested.

The Wellston Food Market was the scene of the deadly shooting of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf in June.

Woodward could not say how many people were arrested or what charges could come from the raid.

In July, Major Ron Martin, Asst. Chief of the North County Police Cooperative told 5 On Your Side the business these last several years has become a hot spot for crime and drugs.

"If you want to purchase narcotics, everyone knows you go up around Clay's," Martin said.

In that July interview, Martin said officers have received more than 1,200 calls for service to the location in the last year and a half.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

