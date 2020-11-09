Police seek help identifying man found dead in River Des Peres earlier this summer

The man had a puncture wound to his head, police said

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are seeking help to identify the body of a man who was found dead this summer.

On July 17, police responded to a suspicious sudden death call on the 6000 block of River Des Peres. Firefighters removed the man from the river. He had a puncture wound to his head.

On Friday, police released a description of the man to help identify him. He is white, weighs 225 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Police said his age is unknown. The man had a birth defect and had only one kidney.

Anyone who has information about the identify of the man is asked to call the St. Louis police department's homicide division at 314 444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).