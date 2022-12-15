Vehicle pursuit, crash on Interstate 70 near Bridgeton

Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody by police after crashing into three vehicles on Interstate 70.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis County, shutting down the highway for hours.

At 3:30 p.m., St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Drug Enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Information provided to detectives led them to believe the occupants of the vehicle were wanted for various felonies, according to police.

When detectives attempted to stop the vehicle in the 3100 block of Wismer Avenue, the suspects continued and did not stop.

Detectives pursued the vehicle to westbound I-70 near St. Charles Rock Road near Bridgeton where the suspected vehicle crashed into three others, police said.

One individual from a vehicle struck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody by police. Their identities have not been revealed at this time.

Westbound I-70 was shut down for approximately 90 minutes following the pursuit and crash.

All lanes have now reopened.