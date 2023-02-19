3 men, 1 woman injured in St. Louis shooting Saturday night

The shooting happened near North 11th and St. Charles Streets, police said.

ST. LOUIS — Four people were injured Saturday night in a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a woman and three men were shot at about 11:30 p.m. near North 11th and St. Charles Streets.

The woman sustained a graze wound to the head, the first man was shot in the hip. Both were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital, police said.

A second man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

A third man also arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Both the second and third man had stable vital signs at the hospital, police said.

Police did not release any additional information about the shooting or the victims.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities