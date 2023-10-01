1 dead in shooting at Hazelwood gas station Saturday night

The Hazelwood Police Department Criminal Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A man died Saturday after a shooting at a QuikTrip in Hazelwood.

Hazelwood Police Department officers responded to a call for shots fired at about 10:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the gas station, located at 7400 North Lindbergh Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a car. Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim until he could be transported to a hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released his name.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened after a fight between two groups of people at the gas station.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."