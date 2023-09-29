2 students caught allegedly having sexual intercourse inside classroom at Hazelwood Central

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after two students at Hazelwood Central High School were allegedly caught having sexual intercourse in a classroom.
According to the St. Louis County police, officers responded at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to Hazelwood Central for a call for an "indecent act."
Officers were told that two students, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, were caught having sexual intercourse in a classroom, police said. Students and a faculty member were in the classroom at the time of the incident.
Police said no arrests were made at the school.
A warrant was later made to the St. Louis County Counselor's Office with one count of first-degree sexual misconduct against the 18-year-old woman. The 17-year-old boy was also charged and was referred to the St. Louis County Family Court, police said.
No other information was made available regarding the incident.
5 On Your Side has reached out for comment from Hazelwood Central High School, but the district declined to comment.
