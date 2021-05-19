Relatives of DWI victims want law to support surviving children

A baby and his parents died in the crash. Now Cordell Williams' mother says drunk drivers should be financially responsible for children left behind

HILLSBORO, Mo. — A Fenton man appeared in court Wednesday on DWI charges connected to the deaths of three people. Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son, Cordell Jr., were killed in a crash on Highway 30 on April 13.

Cordell’s mother, Cecilia Williams, spoke about the tragedy and appealed for change outside the Jefferson County Courthouse.

“They deserve justice. We deserve justice. It’s never going to bring them back, but families should not have to suffer this,” she said.

The three were killed when their car was struck from behind on Highway 30 and pushed into trees by an alleged drunk driver. Police identified that man as David Thurby, 26.

“We’re here today to bring awareness to the laws and how bad they need to change," Cecilia Williams said. "I don’t believe in plea deals when you’re talking about someone taking someone’s life because they’re driving under the influence.”

Cordell and Lacey’s supporters turned out with signs and T-shirts at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

“I’m hoping that it gets attention and stops people from driving under the influence," Cecilia Williams said. "I’m hoping to get the attention of every legislator I can possibly get.”

Williams would like to create a new law out of all this – Bentley’s Law. Bentley is Cordell and Lacey’s oldest child. This new law they have in mind would make drunk drivers financially responsible for surviving children.

“I understand that there is a process and you have to go to court,” she said. “I understand you are found guilty or not guilty, but when you’re talking about knowingly doing what you did, taking that chance and taking someone’s life, there should automatically be a compensation for that.”