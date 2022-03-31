Road rage crash in St. Charles County leaves one woman dead

Patricia Brummel, 69, of Moscow Mills, Missouri was pronounced dead at the hospital.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after a road rage incident on northbound Highway 61 at Route W killed a woman.

Joseph Faupel, 63, of Troy attempted to pass Daniel Glennon Loeffler, 35, of St. Peters, in a turn lane on Highway 61 at Route W. Loeffler sped up so Faupel could not pass his vehicle, causing Faupel to veer hard to the left and strike Loeffler's car, the prosecuting office said. The impact pushed Loeffler's car to the left, striking another car that was also traveling northbound in the next lane.

Roy Cottner, 70, of Moscow Mills, Missouri, was the driver of the third vehicle. As a result of the impact, Cottner's vehicle traveled off the highway, hit a telephone pole and flipped several times, causing Cottner serious injuries and killing his passenger, Patricia Brummel, 69, also of Moscow Mills.

Both victims were taken to a St. Louis hospital, where Brummel was pronounced dead.

No updates about Cottner's condition were available as of Thursday afternoon.

Faupel and Loeffler have been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.