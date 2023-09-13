Man shot, injured in robbery attempt at north St. Louis County gas station

Dozens of evidence markers were placed on the parking lot of a Phillips 66 gas station where the shooting occurred.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and injured in an attempted robbery near a gas station in north St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Chambers Road. Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired, and when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Panus said the man's injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene showed dozens of evidence markers on the parking lot of a Phillips 66 gas station where the shooting occurred. More than two hours after the shooting, most of the lot, including some of the gas pumps, was still blocked off with crime-scene tape while officers investigated. The lot has since been cleared.

Panus said the initial investigation revealed the shooting was related to an attempted robbery. She did not provide any other information about the attempted robbery or shooting.

