SLMPD searching for suspects in robbery, kidnapping at South Grand gas station

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for five suspects who held a young man at gunpoint outside a St. Louis gas station, forced him into his own car and kidnapped him.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened just before 8:30 Saturday night. Five suspects in two vehicles robbed and kidnapped a young man at the Phillips 66 at 3237 South Grand Blvd.

A gas station employee, who wants to remain anonymous for his own safety, said he saw the whole thing happen.

“I was actually outside blowing debris off the parking lot and basically walked away from the situation, went on the side of the building, and we had the building on lockdown," the employee said. "So that was very different if you're not used to it. So yeah, it was very frightening."

He said the victim was sitting in his car at the pump when the suspects boxed him in with their cars, which police said were a white Kia Optima and a blue Chevy sedan.

“Two cars pulled up and basically stopped him and dragged him out of the car," the employee said. "And they brought out guns. And after they draw out the guns, they made him basically strip down to his clothes. And then after that, they got him in the car and then they backed up and then basically took off with the guy."

St. Louis Police said in their report, surveillance video shows the suspects searching the victim, forcing him into the passenger side of his own car, a Chevy Bolt, and then driving off.

“I don't know if they knew him from something. I have no clue on that one,” the employee said.

The employee said he was thankful he was able to go home to his family after this frightening situation.

“I'm glad they didn't do anything to the store or the customers that were here,” he said.

He said this gas station is an important resource for the community and has never dealt with anything like this before.

“It hurts the whole community and hurts the value of the community and the businesses around here. You know, you never know when you're safe or not,” the employee said.

St. Louis police said both the victim and the suspects were in their late teens or early 20s.

Here are the descriptions they provided in their report:

Victim: Unknown Black male, late teens to early 20s, wearing a black jacket, black pants and blue surgical gloves.

Suspect No. 1: Black male, 16-20 years old, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, 16-20 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweats and black boots.

Suspect No. 3: Black male, 16-20 years old, a black hooded “GAP” sweatshirt and black pants.

Suspect No. 4: Black female, 16-20 years old, a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants and pink high-top All Stars.

Suspect No. 5: Black female, 16-20 years old, long dreadlocks, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and pink leggings.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police immediately.