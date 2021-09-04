Suspect charged, 3 others in custody in connection with 2019 murder of St. Louis man

After body located by property owner in High Ridge, investigation leads to arrest of Jefferson County man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect in the 2019 death of a St. Louis man has been arrested and charged with murder after the victim’s body was found, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Isbell, 44, of Hillsboro, is charged with killing Samuel Israelsen of St. Louis, 41, in June 2019. Israelsen’s body was located Tuesday night near High Ridge by a property owner. The body was wrapped in carpet and intentionally hidden in a wooded area, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was found to have extensive head trauma and a large "St. Louis" tattoo on his left arm that further identified him, according to charging documents.

After an investigation, detectives identified Isbell as the suspect in the murder. Three other suspects are also in custody, identified as witnesses or accomplices. Their names are being withheld pending charges.

Isbell, who is also charged with armed criminal action, is being held at the Jefferson County jail in Hillsboro without bond.