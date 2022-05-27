3 shot in incident at north St. Louis County grocery store

Two bystanders were struck by gunfire in a shootout at Wellston Food Market.

ST. LOUIS — Police said three people suffered gunshot wounds at a north St. Louis County grocery store Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for "shots fired" at Wellston Food Market at 6250 Page Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Police found a man in front of the store who had been shot.

Police said several people with guns fired weapons at each other outside the store. Two innocent bystanders were struck in the exchange.

The North County Police Cooperative said that a person with an automatic rifle entered the grocery store, then exited. Police said the person did not threaten anyone in the store.

The person was outside the store when they were confronted by another person with a gun, who announced a robbery and demanded the first person's automatic rifle.

The first person then retrieved another weapon from a vehicle and began a shootout with the alleged robber, police said. The alleged robber was shot several times.

The person who was robbed of their rifle fled the scene, police said.

Police said the alleged robber was then shot by a third party. They were rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police roped off the market with crime tape and multiple evidence markers were scattered in the parking lot. A Ford SUV was seen in front of the market with the rear driver window busted.

NCPC detectives are investigating.

If you have any information about this incident, the North County Police Cooperative asks you to contact their Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090 or 314-428-6868.

This is a developing situation. Stay with 5 On Your Side for the latest information.

Wellston Food Market was the scene of a shooting that caused the death of a police officer in 2019. North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty while responding to the market regarding a bad check.

