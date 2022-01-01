Shooting on New Year's Day marks first homicide of 2022

A man was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a BP gas station in the 500 block of Bates St.

ST. LOUIS — A was shot and killed at a gas station on New Year's Day, marking the first homicide in St. Louis in 2022.

While there were at least two other shootings across the city on New Year's Day, none of them was fatal.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers received a call around 1:15 p.m. for a shooting 500 block of Bates St.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a parking lot of a BP gas station with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

