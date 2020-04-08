1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in north St. Louis

Police were investigating a car outside of the former ABB manufacturing plant

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead and three other people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:45 a.m. at Bircher Boulevard and Semple Avenue just south of Interstate 70. Four people in their 20s were shot, police said. A woman died at the scene.

The other three victims were all men. One was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

