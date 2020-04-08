1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead and three other people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:45 a.m. at Bircher Boulevard and Semple Avenue just south of Interstate 70. Four people in their 20s were shot, police said. A woman died at the scene.
The other three victims were all men. One was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police were investigating a car outside of the former ABB manufacturing plant in the Mark Twain/I-70 Industrial neighborhood.
The plant, which closed in 2017, was the site of an active shooter incident on Jan. 7, 2010. Four people were killed, including the shooter, and five were injured.