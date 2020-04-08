x
2 women hospitalized after being struck on I-44 in downtown St. Louis

One of the women who was transported to a hospital had serious injuries
ST. LOUIS — Two pedestrians were struck by a car on an interstate in downtown St. Louis Monday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Memorial Drive around 8 p.m. Police said it’s unclear why the women were walking on the interstate.

One of the women who was transported to a hospital had serious injuries. The other woman’s condition has not been made available.

Police said the driver who hit the women stayed on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

