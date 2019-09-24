ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed, and two others were injured in shootings across the St. Louis area Monday night – all within three hours.
The first shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hammett Place.
Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect was in a black SUV.
The second shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of Halls Ferry Road.
A woman was shot multiple times but was conscious and breathing at the scene. Another person was shot in the shoulder.
The third shooting happened at around 9:50 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station on State Street in East St. Louis.
A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The fourth shooting happened at around 10:50 p.m. near Hamilton Avenue and Wells Avenue. A woman was found dead in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.
