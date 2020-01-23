ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a MetroLink train Wednesday night.

Police responded to 250 DeBaliviere, which is near Forest Park, around 10:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired.

It’s unclear if there was any damage to the MetroLink train or if anyone was injured.

According to a police source, about 20 to 25 people were on board at the time of the incident.

Police said officers were unable to locate any victims due to the train leaving the scene before they arrived.

Christine Byers contributed to this story

