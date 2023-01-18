ATM stolen from Shrewsbury Phillips 66 gas station Wednesday morning

Shrewsbury police said the entire theft took 165 seconds, with the suspects leaving before the gas station's alarm sounded.

SHREWSBURY, Missouri — Police are searching for two people who they say used a truck and chain to steal an ATM from a gas station early Wednesday morning.

The Shrewsbury Police Department said its officers were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. to an alarm sounding at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 7250 Lansdowne Ave. They arrived to find the front door had major damage and the ATM had been stolen. No suspects or vehicles remained at the gas station, which was closed at the time.

Surveillance video showed the suspects pulling into the parking lot at 3:59 a.m., hooking a chain to the ATM and driving off at 4:01 a.m. The entire theft took 165 seconds, and they left before the alarm sounded.

Police released the following description of the truck:

2002 – 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab.

Silver, no license plates.

Large chrome front grille guard.

HEMI and 4X4 markings.

Rust over the driver's side rear wheel well.

Damage to the rear tailgate and driver's side taillight.

Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects Wednesday morning.

CRIME ALERT: On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 4:05 A.M. officers were dispatched to an alarm sounding at 7250... Posted by Shrewsbury Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, January 18, 2023