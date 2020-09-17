Former SLU doctor pleads guilty to distributing child porn

Joshi was a 46-year-old doctor when he had sex with a 16-year-old girl. He instructed her to take pornographic images of herself, court records show

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former St. Louis doctor has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

Ashu Joshi entered the plea Wednesday; it was accepted by a U.S. District judge.

According to the plea agreement, Joshi was a 46-year-old doctor when he began a relationship with a 16-year-old girl. He met the teen through her mother, who was a former patient of his in Kentucky.

Charging documents indicated in the summer of 2018 Joshi went to Kentucky to pick up the girl and then drove her back to his home in St. Louis County to have sex. He also directed the teen to make pornographic images and videos of herself.

The girl sent Joshi 333 files over Facebook Messenger – including several pornographic images. Facebook reported the interactions to the FBI, which led to investigations in St. Louis County and Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The maximum sentence for distributing child porn is 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A judge set Joshi’s sentencing date for Oct. 7, 2020.