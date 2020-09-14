Man found dead on Gravois linked to shooting at QT in south St. Louis, police say

Police found a man shot to death in the middle of Gravois Avenue in south city early Monday. They said it's related to another victim who was shot outside a QuikTrip

ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and another person was injured in a shooting near a gas station in south St. Louis.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday, Police found a 30-year-old man dead in the middle of Gravois Avenue just a block away from Chippewa Street. Police were seen photographing several items on the street, including a flip flop and a cup.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

St. Louis police believe this fatal shooting is related to another shooting that happened on a gas station parking lot about 1.5 miles up the road.

Police officers and investigators taped off the QuikTrip parking lot at 2851 Gravois Ave. Police said another victim had been shot in the chest and arm. Police did not give an update on the victim’s condition.

Investigators were seen focusing on a blue hatchback parked on the lot.