Man shot and killed in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in north St. Louis County late Tuesday night.

At around 11:25 p.m., St. Louis County police were called to the 1100 block of Scott Avenue for a shooting. This is in Spanish Lake.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about the shooting, including the victim’s identity, has been released.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

