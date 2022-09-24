1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting

Police said they believed they knew the shooter's identity and were actively working to track them down.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles.

Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.

The second victim was rushed to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries, according to Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the area, Gaines said.

Both victims are adults.

Wilkinson said the department believes it knows the identity of the shooter and is actively working to track the suspect down. They planned to release further details Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html