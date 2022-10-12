St. Charles police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired Wednesday afternoon

St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired after noon Wednesday near Highway 94 and North 3rd Street.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is looking for two men involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found that two men, who they to be homeless, were arguing over a bicycle, according to the St. Charles Police Department's Facebook post.

According to the post, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at the second man. Both men then ran into the woods.

No other individual was struck by the gunfire, according to Lt. Tom Wilkison with the St. Charles police. There was damage to an employee's car at the nearby Boeing facility that was struck.

Officers are attempting to locate the two men involved in the altercation.

According to the post, the individual who fired the shots is described as a male with facial hair, last seen wearing a grey shirt and black or white shorts.

St. Charles police ask if you have any information about this incident call 636-949-3300.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as soon as information becomes available.

