St. Louis man sentenced to prison for 2021 carjacking of mother, baby

The woman was putting her infant in a car seat in south St. Louis when the man demanded her keys at gunpoint.

ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for carjacking a woman and her baby at gunpoint in St. Louis last year.

Bryant Carless, now 32, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John Ross, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release.

On Oct. 28, 2021, a woman was putting her infant in a car seat in south St. Louis when Carless pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her 2014 Hyundai Elantra, the attorney's office said. Police later apprehended him and found the woman's wallet, keys and a Taurus 9mm pistol, according to his plea agreement.

Carless pleaded guilty in August to a charge of carjacking and a charge of possession and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.