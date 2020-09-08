Man shot and killed in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near north St. Louis County's border with the city.
At around 5:30 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6000 block of Etzel Avenue in the St. Louis' West End neighborhood, a couple of blocks east of the city's border with Wellston.
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. His identity hasn't been released.
Homicide investigators determined the shooting happened in Wellston. No other information on the circumstances of the shooting has been released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.