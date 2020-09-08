Man shot and killed in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon

His identity hasn't been released

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near north St. Louis County's border with the city.

At around 5:30 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6000 block of Etzel Avenue in the St. Louis' West End neighborhood, a couple of blocks east of the city's border with Wellston.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide investigators determined the shooting happened in Wellston. No other information on the circumstances of the shooting has been released.