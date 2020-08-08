1 dead, 2 injured in shooting late Friday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis Major Case Squad is investigating after a triple shooting in the Pine Lawn neighborhood that has left a 34-year-old man dead and two other injured.



Officers from the North County Police Cooperative responded to the 4100 block of Cederwood Ave. around 11:00 p.m. There officers found 3 people shot. One victim was shot in the head and later died from the injury.



A second victim, a 39-year old woman was shot in the abdomen. Police say she is undergoing surgery and is critical, stable condition.



A third victim, a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg and was treated for the injury at a local hospital and released.



Police are looking for a suspect and a motive. They are urging anyone info to call Crimestoppers, an anonymous Crime Tip Hotline that takes the public's crime tip information 24/7. 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS)



CrimeStoppers does not have Voice Mail, Caller ID or Email Tracing, so all tips sent into our website, texted or called into our hotline are always anonymous. CrimeStoppers will never ask for your personal information, address, or phone number.