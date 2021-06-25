St. Louis County man charged with sexual trafficking and prostitution

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 39-year-old man Friday with sex trafficking for running an alleged prostitution ring.
Prosecutors accused Eric Bailey, 39, of recruiting and keeping two individuals in a motel room, where he provided narcotics in exchange for their performing sexual services for clients.
Bailey is alleged to have operated out of a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights, prosecutors said.
He procured clients through a website, prosecutors said, with the defendant supervising the conduct of the victims and clients, and keeping a large percentage of the earnings.
The charge of trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation is a felony punishable by five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Promoting prostitution is a second-degree felony punishable by up to four years in prison.
The case was investigated by the Maryland Heights Police Department.