St. Louis County man charged with sexual trafficking and prostitution

Prosecutors allege Eric Emmanuel Bailey, 39, kept two individuals in motel room and supplied drugs in exchange for their performing sex acts with clients

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 39-year-old man Friday with sex trafficking for running an alleged prostitution ring.

Prosecutors accused Eric Bailey, 39, of recruiting and keeping two individuals in a motel room, where he provided narcotics in exchange for their performing sexual services for clients.

Bailey is alleged to have operated out of a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights, prosecutors said.

He procured clients through a website, prosecutors said, with the defendant supervising the conduct of the victims and clients, and keeping a large percentage of the earnings.

The charge of trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation is a felony punishable by five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Promoting prostitution is a second-degree felony punishable by up to four years in prison.