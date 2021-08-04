St. Louis County PD employee charged with hiding man wanted in homicide

Police accused Tameah Foley, 25, of allowing Chris Turner to stay at her apartment until he was arrested for the homicide of his ex-wife, Charlisa Turner

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges filed Wednesday accuse a St. Louis County Police Department crime lab employee of helping to hide her boyfriend after he was accused of shooting his ex-wife to death as police searched for him for three days.

Tameah Foley, 25, is a forensic technician hired by the crime lab in March 2020. She is charged with two counts of hindering prosecution of a felony.

A probable cause statement released by police states last weekend Chris Turner told Foley he had shot and killed his ex-wife. Foley then allowed him to stay at her apartment on Marine Drive in Oakville for three days. The court records indicate Foley bought Turner food and clothes, lied to police about helping him and later admitted she wanted to prevent him from being caught by police.

Chris Turner, 26, was arrested Monday after the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office issued at-large warrants against him on Saturday.

Police say that on July 31, he went to a home on the 4500 block of Bessie Avenue in the city where his ex-wife, Charlisa Turner, 27, was living. There, the charging documents state, home surveillance footage shows that Turner shot Charlisa three times, walked back to his car, turned back toward Charlisa and shot her three more times. Then, police say, he fled the scene.

The Turners had three children together. They were living with Charlisa at the time of her death and are all 6 and younger.