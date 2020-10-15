3 people injured in St. Louis County shooting

Police were called to the scene in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road at around 11:53 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after three people were shot in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

At around 11:53 a.m., the St. Louis County Police Department was called to the scene in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road, which is right at Halls Ferry Road. Police said three people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Two of the victims suffered minor injuries and the third person’s injuries were “more serious,” police said.

Police said officers are still investigating and it's a very active scene.