17 people—including 2 juveniles—shot in just 12-hours of violence

ST. LOUIS — At least 17 people, including two juveniles, were shot in a 12-hour window between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The first shooting happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Thekla Avenue. The victim in that shooting is a man who was dropped off at a St. Louis hospital with gunshot wounds. He’s listed in critical condition.

About two hours later, a man in his 30s drove himself home after he was shot in the area of St. Louis and Newstead avenues. It was unclear if he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At 9:04 p.m., another man in his 30s was fatally shot in the 5300 block of Cote Brilliante Ave. A teenager was also shot in the foot and taken to an area hospital.

Less than 40 minutes later, another juvenile was shot in the chest by a person playing with a gun in the 3900 block of Evans Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The next shooting happened Sunday at 12:21 a.m. at the intersection of North Garrison Avenue and Montgomery Street. A man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital, where he also died.

Just after 1 a.m., four people showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening. Police believe they were involved in the shooting Saturday night in the 5300 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue.

At 1:11 a.m., a woman was shot at the intersection of Vandeventer and St. Louis avenues. She wasn’t conscious but was breathing when police and EMTs arrived on the scene.

The next shooting police responded to took place in the 3500 block of Semple Ave. at 1:44 a.m. The victim, an adult male, showed up at an area hospital with a single gunshot wound.

About 45 minutes later, a man was shot in the head in the 3600 block of Hamilton Ave. He was stable when he was taken to a hospital.

Just before 3 a.m., another man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was shot in the area of North Garrison Avenue and Hebert Street.

The night’s second fatal shooting happened at 3:20 in the 900 block of South Broadway. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

At 3:52 p.m., a man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was shot near the intersection of Romaine Place and Hodiamont Avenue.

St. Louis police are expected to release additional information later today on all the shootings, which remain under investigation.