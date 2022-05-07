2 killed, others injured in separate shootings over Fourth of July holiday in St. Louis

One of the victims was a 17-year-old boy.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed, and others were injured in shootings over the Fourth of July holiday in St. Louis.

This comes after a violent weekend in the city.

The first shooting happened at around 3:35 p.m. on July 4 in the 4900 block of St. Louis Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the back. He was not conscious or breathing at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Union Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest. He was not conscious or breathing at the scene.

He was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital where he later died.

The third shooting on July 4 happened at around 10:20 p.m. at Goodfellow Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the hand. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Two shootings were reported in the city in the early morning hours of July 5.

The first shooting happened at around 1:18 a.m. at Kiener Plaza. Police said a woman arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The second shooting happened at around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Pine and 9th streets. Police said a man was shot in the chest multiple times after a dispute over fireworks. The victim is in critical condition.