2 guards attacked at St. Louis City Justice Center Friday

About two week ago, more than 100 inmates broke free from their cells during a revolt at the jail

ST. LOUIS — Three inmates assaulted two guards at the St. Louis Justice Center last week after one inmate had an issue at the commissary, according to St. Louis police.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday. An inmate assaulted a guard "due to not receiving commissary in what he believed to be a timely manner," according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He punched and kicked the woman in her face and body.

Two other inmates joined in on the attack. When another guard tried to close the cell door, one of the inmates attacked him, the report said.

Both guards suffered facial bruising and swelling.

On Feb. 6, more than 100 inmates broke free from their cells. They smashed windows, set fires and tossed furniture through the broken glass onto the street four stories below. A corrections officer was briefly hospitalized.

The incident sparked an investigation into broken locks at the justice center.

And St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson appointed a task force to look into issues at the jail, including:

Investigating complaints about conditions inside the jail

The backlog of cases in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court

Any repairs the building may need

City officials said the pandemic has caused a backlog in court cases, which has increased the time inmates are housed at the justice center.