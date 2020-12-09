St. Louis man killed in hit-and-run accident in St. Clair County

The accident happened along I-64 early Friday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A St. Louis man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in St. Clair County early Friday morning.

At around 8:50 a.m., Illinois State Police was called to eastbound Interstate 64 at milepost 5. When troopers arrived, they found the body of a 31-year-old man in the road.

Illinois State Police believe a car hit the man and fled the area. ISP also believes the accident happened at around 5:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead by the St. Clair County coroner. His identity has not been released.