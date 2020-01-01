ST. LOUIS — Four people were fatally shot and four other people were injured in St. Louis in the first three hours of 2020, police said.

Less than 10 minutes into the new year, officers responded to the 4900 block of Lotus Ave. where a male teenager was shot in the upper leg.



At 12:19 a.m., police responded to the intersection of S. Jefferson Ave. and Crittendon St. in the city's Benton Park neighborhood, where three people were fatally shot. One other person was shot in the leg.

The victims' ages or genders were not available.

A red Dodge Charger surrounded by police tape was stopped on Crittendon St. facing west. A dark colored SUV was stopped on a nearby sidewalk.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Wyoming St., southeast of Tower Grove Park. One man in his early 20s was shot in the leg, police said.

At 2:41 a.m., a man was fatally shot in the 5400 block of Genevieve Ave. Another man who was conscious and breathing was taken to a St. Louis hospital, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

