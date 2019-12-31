ST. LOUIS — A man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a Chesterfield outlet mall.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield—this is the outlet mall on the north side of Interstate 64.

Employees at the Polo store in the mall called police to report suspicious activity. Police said the suspects left the store and got into a vehicle. Officers responded to the mall and when they ran the plates on the vehicle, they said they discovered it had been reported stolen.

Chesterfield police officers tried to stop the car. While walking up to the vehicle, police said the driver pulled forward and hit an officer, throwing him onto the hood. The vehicle almost hit another officer and did hit one of the suspects who had already complied with police and was outside the car.

Chesterfield police said the officer who was hit pulled out his service weapon and fired shots at the driver, striking him.

The driver was pronounced dead. Police have not released any further details about the suspect.

The officer who was hit by the car was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

The three other suspects are all in custody.

People are being asked to avoid the area, which near Top Golf and several popular and busy restaurants and businesses.

Chesterfield police said this is the first officer-involved shooting in Chesterfield. They've brought in St. Louis County police to help with the investigation.

Earlier this month, police said five men stole about $4,000 worth of Coach purses at the mall. The same men were suspected of taking about $3,200 worth of UGG boots 10 minutes earlier from the St. Louis Premium Outlets, which is on the south side of I-64.

Chesterfield police wouldn't comment on whether those thefts are related to the Tuesday afternoon investigation.

Latest local headlines: